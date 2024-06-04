RT contributor Scott Ritter pulled off plane to Russia by US State Department

The US State Department has seized the passport of former Marine and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, as he was on his way to Russia for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Ritter was pulled off the plane and had his documents confiscated.

We discuss this with Michael Rectenwald, former NYU Professor and author of Google Archipelago.

