NEWSOM NONSENSE - California Lawmaker Delivers Brutal Fact Check Following - 'Newsom And DeSantis Debate' - Newsom Delusional, using False Misleading Statements

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch California Lawmaker Delivers Brutal Fact Check Following - 'Newsom And DeSantis Debate'
Newsom Delusional, using False Misleading Statements
Dec 1, 2023
During remarks on the House floor, Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) delivered a fact check of Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) claims from Thursday night's debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).