VAN LIFE | Van Bed Build | Part 2 | MINIVAN CAMPER #vanbuild #vanlife #camper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Van Bed Build Part 2 / New modifications; under $100 / Ford Transit Connect ► Subscribe to this channel: We removed remaining seats ( and modified bed platform that was over them and added legs and brackets. Here is our process. (1) board Sanded Plywood $32 (2) White wood Studs (105 Inches long) $6.45 each Two by Fours, screws, shelf brackets, drill bits $43 Total around $87 plus tax Can be much less if one already has the screws, etc. We put in 6 legs and a board in middle. (can use 6 to 8 legs, depending on one’s needs) Each leg was screwed into the bed board with 3-inch deck screws. (2) screws per leg. Each leg took a shelf bracket and was fastened with (6) 3/4 inch screws. Please note ***We did have and showed a box of 1/2 inch screws but we didn't use them, we used the 3/4 screws they worked better cause of the added thickness of the brackets; the thickness of the brackets kept the screw from going all the way through and in this way we had maximum tread coverage in the plywood/board. The thickness of the bracket kept the screw from going through.
SUPPORT FOR FREE by shopping on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2RyPHDY
► MAKE A ONE-TIME CONTRIBUTION** Paypal: [email protected]
► SHOP HERBS, Seeds, Smudge Kits
https://travelingherbalista.square.site/
► Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/earthwiseme/
https://www.facebook.com/EarthWiseMe
https://www.facebook.com/travelingher...
https://www.instagram.com/earthwiseme
https://www.instagram.com/dulceoutdoors
https://twitter.com/THerbalista
Merch: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/Travelin...
►Fine art photography site: http://dulce-levitz.pixels.com
► Business Inquiries use my contact form at: [email protected]