Inflation Causes Food Prices To Skyrocket: Biden Blames Shrinkflation & Big Business For Price Hikes - Stew Peters

Stew Peters Show





Feb 19, 2024





From the Stew Peters Network, the producer of the World-Changing Documentary Died Suddenly, comes what will be yet another EXPLOSIVE documentary that will change the way you think about Taxes and the American government! Watch Slave Nation at: https://stewpeters.com/watch-slave-nation-now/





Jeffrey Tucker is here to talk about rising food prices, how inflation is out of control, and how Biden is making excuses.





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4eetyo-inflation-causes-food-prices-to-skyrocket-biden-blames-shrinkflation-and-bi.html