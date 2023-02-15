X22 REPORT Ep. 2997a - Biden Right On Schedule, Currency War Is About To Begin, It’s Not What You Think

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2997a - Feb 14, 2023 💖💕
Biden Right On Schedule, Currency War Is About To Begin, It’s Not What You Thinkhe people around the world are fighting back, the Dutch farmers are ready to protest. Biden is right on schedule, fuel prices are moving up and now it is time to release the SPR. Inflation is not under control if fuel prices are moving up. The currency war has begin, we are approaching the crisis, be prepared.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
