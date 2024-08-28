BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Facts point at the Israeli Apartheid & Zionist Lobby as the ones to Blame for the Arrest of the Telegram founder and CEO in France this week - Updates
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
77 views • 8 months ago

Facts revealed by previous investigations point out at the Israeli apartheid and the Zionist lobby as the ones to blame for the arrest of the Telegram founder and CEO in France this week.

Adding:

We should hear more today. If Durov will be held past the 96 hours or released on bail?

I will put any new updates here, until there is a new video to post about this. 

Update:  

Pavel Durov's brother has been placed on the wanted list in France , – Politico

⚡️Pavel Durov brought to court — French media AFP

⚡️Pavel Durov has been released from custody.

The investigating judge has terminated Pavel Durov's detention in police custody for the purpose of his initial interrogation and possible filing of charges.

In short, he is not yet free. This is only a change in Durov's status for the purpose of interrogation and possible indictment. After that, a decision will be made about his fate.







Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
