University of Tehran Professor Mohammad Marandi Destroying Piers Morgan, again

The Battle for Rafah: IDF Advances Along the Barrier Fence

Situation as of the end of May 22, 2024

For over two weeks, the Israeli military has been conducting an operation in Rafah: at the moment, IDF units have established control over more than a third of the "Philadelphia Corridor", but the battles in the dense urban area have only just begun.

▪️According to reports from Palestinian media, the Israelis were able to advance along the barrier fence, reaching the so-called "Salah ad-Din Gate" - a secondary checkpoint on the border with Egypt.

Earlier, some Israeli media reported on the expansion of the IDF's control zone in this area, but only today did Palestinian formations report on clashes in the vicinity of the checkpoint.

▪️HAMAS fighters again reported on both successful sorties and the destruction of several units of Israeli armored vehicles, but did not provide any objective confirmation.

▪️The Internet also published footage of launch pads discovered by the Israelis in the immediate vicinity of the barrier fence - all of them were destroyed. At the same time, the Israeli media accused the Egyptians of allegedly having to inform the IDF about them.

▪️The Israeli command continues to increase its grouping in the south of the Gaza Strip. Yesterday, the 933rd Nahal Brigade was redeployed to Rafah - already the fifth brigade operating in the region.

At the same time, there are already ten ground formations in the enclave - a record number since early January. Of these, five brigades are in Rafah, three in Jabalia and two in the land corridor between the northern and central parts of the enclave.

▪️In Rafah, the partial evacuation of the Kuwaiti Hospital has begun - patients and some medical personnel are being transferred to a field hospital in Khan Yunis, which has become one of the main refuges for refugees. Nevertheless, the hospital itself will continue to operate to provide assistance to all victims.





