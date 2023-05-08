What You Need to Know About the Impact of Metformin on Gut Bacteria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How does taking certain medication affect your gut microbiome? 👀
In this video, Filipe Cabreiro, a Sir Henry Dale Fellowship in the London Institute of Medical Sciences at the Imperial College of London, whose work focuses on understanding how the microbiome interacts with a host’s physiology, explains! 👇
According to Filipe, certain medication like metformin can attract and ENABLE the growth bacteria that specifically interact with them.
For more, see his lab’s web page: http://www.cabreirolab.org/.
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK