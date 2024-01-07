"Foot-Long Blood Clots" From mRNA, Says Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole | Dr Drew podcast

Pathologist, Dr. Ryan Cole, shows Dr. Drew the strange, foot-long clots he's been finding in mRNA "vaccinated" patients—both alive and deceased—and how they can be broken down and cleared from the body using a natural enzyme called 'Nattokinase'. (this is available over the counter, and also thru Dr McCullough's Wellness Group website.





"The morticians that started seeing these—when a body comes in and they have to preserve it, they cannulate large vessels, they put their needles in large vessels—they started getting back pressure that they hadn't experienced before. And there are one or two that have spoken out, but I know of about another 50 that are seeing the same, who want to keep their jobs, so they don't say anything."





Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole is no stranger to controversy. His claims of horrific side effects from mRNA vaccines and his recommendations of alternative treatments for COVID-19 launched medical board investigations in multiple states, prompting the doctor to defend his license to practice medicine. 「 LINKS FROM EPISODE: https://drdrew.com/11302022 」





As the owner of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent diagnostics laboratories in Idaho, Dr. Cole alleges he has seen – and photographed – shockingly large blood clots appearing since 2021. And for patients who believe they've been injured by the shots, Dr. Cole has a simple recommendation: "Sue your doctor."





Full episode: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2SLp6B_kkRI