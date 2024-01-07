Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Foot-Long Blood Clots" From mRNA, Says Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole | Dr Drew podcast
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
440 views
Published 2 months ago

Pathologist, Dr. Ryan Cole, shows Dr. Drew the strange, foot-long clots he's been finding in mRNA "vaccinated" patients—both alive and deceased—and how they can be broken down and cleared from the body using a natural enzyme called 'Nattokinase'. (this is available over the counter, and also thru Dr McCullough's Wellness Group website.


"The morticians that started seeing these—when a body comes in and they have to preserve it, they cannulate large vessels, they put their needles in large vessels—they started getting back pressure that they hadn't experienced before. And there are one or two that have spoken out, but I know of about another 50 that are seeing the same, who want to keep their jobs, so they don't say anything."


Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole is no stranger to controversy. His claims of horrific side effects from mRNA vaccines and his recommendations of alternative treatments for COVID-19 launched medical board investigations in multiple states, prompting the doctor to defend his license to practice medicine. 「 LINKS FROM EPISODE: https://drdrew.com/11302022


As the owner of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent diagnostics laboratories in Idaho, Dr. Cole alleges he has seen – and photographed – shockingly large blood clots appearing since 2021. And for patients who believe they've been injured by the shots, Dr. Cole has a simple recommendation: "Sue your doctor."


Full episode: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2SLp6B_kkRI

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket