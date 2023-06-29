BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All Canadian Elections Are Rigged - Chris Sky Won The Toronto Mayor Race - Kevin J. Johnston Won The Calgary Mayor Race
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
114 views • 06/29/2023

ATTENTION CANADA: All Canadian Elections Are Rigged - Chris Sky Won The Toronto Mayor Race - Kevin J. Johnston Won The Calgary Mayor Race



Canada is F*CKED - WHY?


- Rigged elections

- Pedos running the school boards

- The radical left runs all branches of government

- The Police arrest ONLY White people who dislike leftist policies

- Christians are being persecuted daily

- The Prime Minister is a confessed LGBTQ member and Pedo


AND


Canadians DO NOTHING ABOUT IT.


Elections are Selections in Canada and you can expect this country to get a whole lot worse before it never gets better!


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday LIVE at 9PM New York Time on:


www.FreedomReport.ca

www.rumble.com/kevinjjohnston

www.dlive.tv/KevinJJohnston

pandemic masks dollar vigilante jeff berwick kevin j johnston chris sky
