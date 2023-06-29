© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ATTENTION CANADA: All Canadian Elections Are Rigged - Chris Sky Won The Toronto Mayor Race - Kevin J. Johnston Won The Calgary Mayor Race
Canada is F*CKED - WHY?
- Rigged elections
- Pedos running the school boards
- The radical left runs all branches of government
- The Police arrest ONLY White people who dislike leftist policies
- Christians are being persecuted daily
- The Prime Minister is a confessed LGBTQ member and Pedo
AND
Canadians DO NOTHING ABOUT IT.
Elections are Selections in Canada and you can expect this country to get a whole lot worse before it never gets better!
