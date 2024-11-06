2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 184 – Election Day +1

By the time we start the show on Wednesday morning we will begin to see what the state of the country is going to be for the foreseeable future. Will we have cities burning as we did in 2020? Will we have rioters and looters running rampant in the streets? I (Jim T) believe this country has been irrevocably divided by a power structure determined to destroy our republic and replace it with a New World Order, under the United Nations and directed by a group of unnamed elitist trillionaires.

We will discuss this and more when we get together this Wednesday.

Follow us on X for our live feed!