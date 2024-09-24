Rapture & Start of Tribulation Very Soon; Signs of Next Pandemic - JD Farag [mirrored]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor JD talks about how we’re just a key stroke away from the pre-tribulation rapture and start of the 7-year tribulation by virtue of the swiftness with which developments of prophetic significance are escalating.
REFERENCE LINKS:
- The Times of Israel, Israel in worst-ever mental health crisis amid ongoing war, says minister
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-in-worst-ever-mental-health-crisis-amid-ongoing-war-says-health-minister
- The Defender, FDA Approves Vaccine for Mpox — Warns It May Cause Death in Vaccinated and People They Come in Contact With
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-acam2000-mpox-vaccine-warning-death-unvaccinated
- ZeroHedge, FDA Authorizes New COVID-19 Vaccine Without Clinical Data
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fda-authorizes-new-covid-19-vaccine-without-clinical-data
- Fox News, Vaccine fatigue blamed as roughly half of people in US will skip COVID and flu shots this year
https://www.foxnews.com/health/vaccine-fatigue-blamed-roughly-half-people-us-skip-covid-flu-shots
- CBS News, As measles cases increase, experts warn against vaccine skepticism
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/as-measles-cases-increase-experts-warn-against-vaccine-skepticism
- NBC News, A 'joyful' scene: More than 550,000 Gazan children have received the polio vaccine
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/550000-gazan-children-got-first-polio-vaccine-dose-joyful-scene-rcna170774
- The Watchers, Anthrax outbreak in Wyoming claims the lives of 50 – 60 heads of cattle and a moose, U.S.
https://watchers.news/2024/09/10/anthrax-outbreak-in-wyoming-claims-the-lives-of-50-60-heads-of-cattle-and-a-moose-u-s
- Portland Press Herald, Maine considering public health emergency over mosquito-borne illnesses as animal cases tick up
https://www.pressherald.com/2024/09/08/maine-considering-public-health-emergency-over-mosquito-borne-illnesses-as-animal-cases-tick-up
- The Hill, First case of bird flu without known animal contact detected in Missouri: CDC
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/4867374-cdc-bird-flu-missouri-case-no-animal-contact
