Rapture & Start of Tribulation Very Soon; Signs of Next Pandemic - JD Farag [mirrored]

Pastor JD talks about how we’re just a key stroke away from the pre-tribulation rapture and start of the 7-year tribulation by virtue of the swiftness with which developments of prophetic significance are escalating.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- The Times of Israel, Israel in worst-ever mental health crisis amid ongoing war, says minister

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-in-worst-ever-mental-health-crisis-amid-ongoing-war-says-health-minister

- The Defender, FDA Approves Vaccine for Mpox — Warns It May Cause Death in Vaccinated and People They Come in Contact With

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-acam2000-mpox-vaccine-warning-death-unvaccinated

- ZeroHedge, FDA Authorizes New COVID-19 Vaccine Without Clinical Data

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fda-authorizes-new-covid-19-vaccine-without-clinical-data

- Fox News, Vaccine fatigue blamed as roughly half of people in US will skip COVID and flu shots this year

https://www.foxnews.com/health/vaccine-fatigue-blamed-roughly-half-people-us-skip-covid-flu-shots

- CBS News, As measles cases increase, experts warn against vaccine skepticism

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/as-measles-cases-increase-experts-warn-against-vaccine-skepticism

- NBC News, A 'joyful' scene: More than 550,000 Gazan children have received the polio vaccine

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/550000-gazan-children-got-first-polio-vaccine-dose-joyful-scene-rcna170774

- The Watchers, Anthrax outbreak in Wyoming claims the lives of 50 – 60 heads of cattle and a moose, U.S.

https://watchers.news/2024/09/10/anthrax-outbreak-in-wyoming-claims-the-lives-of-50-60-heads-of-cattle-and-a-moose-u-s

- Portland Press Herald, Maine considering public health emergency over mosquito-borne illnesses as animal cases tick up

https://www.pressherald.com/2024/09/08/maine-considering-public-health-emergency-over-mosquito-borne-illnesses-as-animal-cases-tick-up

- The Hill, First case of bird flu without known animal contact detected in Missouri: CDC

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/4867374-cdc-bird-flu-missouri-case-no-animal-contact

