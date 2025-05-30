BrightLearn - Homeopathic Medicine at Home: Natural Remedies for Everyday Ailments and Minor Injuries by Maesimund B. Panos and Jane Heimlich

In this podcast, host Bright Learn explores the principles and practical applications of homeopathy, discussing its natural remedies for common ailments, the history behind its 'like cures like' philosophy, and how listeners can incorporate these treatments into daily life using the book "Homeopathic Medicine at Home: Natural Remedies for Everyday Ailments and Minor Injuries."

For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

