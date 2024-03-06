BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joe Biden believes he is leading the polls in newly surfaced video
89 views • 03/06/2024

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz has reacted to a video of US President Joe Biden believing he is leading the polls. In a newly surfaced video the US President is seen responding to a question about how he feels about recent polling to which he says he has won in the last five – But reality shows Donald Trump to be the one in the lead. “He might be up 45 – 48 per cent with the Biden family, maybe that’s the poll they are referring to,” Mr Horowitz told Sky News host Rita Panahi. “The New York Times just came out with a poll – The New York Times, not exactly pro-Trump, last time I checked they were pretty much in the bag for Joe Biden. “Trump is killing him in the polls in that particular one.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


current events, news, politics
