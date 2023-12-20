More About Thailand Verses Vietnam

In this podcast I'm still looking at the differences between Vietnam and Thailand as I haven't decided which is the best country to live in at the moment or which is the best country to survive the future as I should be saying. They both have their good points and the points at the moment I was considering is in Thailand natural medicine vitamin supplements are very expensive and very hard to get whereas in Vietnam you can pick up Melatonin and Ivermectin nearly everywhere whereas in Thailand I can't buy them.

