More About Thailand Verses Vietnam

In this podcast I'm still looking at the differences between Vietnam and Thailand as I haven't decided which is the best country to live in at the moment or which is the best country to survive the future as I should be saying. They both have their good points and the points at the moment I was considering is in Thailand natural medicine vitamin supplements are very expensive and very hard to get whereas in Vietnam you can pick up Melatonin and Ivermectin nearly everywhere whereas in Thailand I can't buy them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.