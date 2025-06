'PLANET X-9, NIBIRU IN THE DEAD SEA SCROLLS!

IF THE AVERAGE PERSON DID REAL RESEARCH HE OR SHE WOULD DISCOVER HUMANITY HAS BEEN LIED TO FROM BIRTH. IN THE ANCIENT WRITINGS THIS ROGUE PLANET HAS PASSED BY EARTH ON SEVERAL OCCASIONS AND IT'S NEAR EARTH ONCE AGAIN NOW. EACH PASSING HAS BROUGHT FRIGHTENING EARTH CHANGES TO OUR PLANET. SINCE WE ARE IN THE END TIMES NOW AND THE BIBLE WARNS THIS WILL BE UNLIKE ANY OTHER TIME IN HISTORY. IN OUR NEAR FUTURE BILLIONS OF HUMAN BEINGS WILL BE PURGED FROM THE EARTH IN THE NEAR NEAR FUTURE. WHETHER YOU REALIZE IT OR NOT, HUMANITY IS NOW IN THE GRIBS OF DEATH. IF NOT BY POISONOUS VACCINES THEN BY WAR. IF NOT BY WAR THEN BY PANET-X THE DARK START THAT WILL WIPEOUT MOST OF HUMANITY. I BELIEVE 2025'S ECLIPSE WILL COMPLETE THE X OF 2017'S FIRST STROKE. AN X ALWAYS MARKS THE SPOT FOR SUDDEN DESTRUCTION. THIS WILL HAPPEN IN APRIL OF 2025. DO YOU REALIZE THIS IS ONLY 2 YEARS FROM NOW? WE KNOW THE CIA MSM MEDIA IS HIDING THIS TO KEEP HUMANITY DUMBED DOWN. IT'S TIME YOU WAKEUP AND REALIZE GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATE LEADERS WANT ALL OF US DEAD ONE WAY OR ANOTHER. THIS IS ANOTHER REASON RPRESSIVE RULES AND LAWS ARE KILLING OUR FREEDOMS. ALL WE CAN DO PREP, PRAY AND STAY OUT OF THE WAY. THE TIME FOR FIGHTING BACK HAQS LONG SINCE PASSED US BY...SEND THIS SHOCKING VIDEO TO EVERYONE NOW IF YOU CARE ABOUR YOUR FRIENDS, FAMILY AND LOVED ONE'S...