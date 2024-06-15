Heavy Fighting near Rabotino was underway when Russian Soldiers Saw and Heard a Ukrainian Drone coming their way

Heavy fighting near Rabotino was underway when Russian soldiers saw and heard an Ukrainian drone coming their way.

Although Russia has a big advantage in artillery, Ukraine has the whole swarms of drones attacking RU infantry. Some reports say that the ratio is 10:1 on Ukraine's behalf. (Ukraine has more FPVs, Russian have more UAVs)

Soldiers managed to shoot down the enemy drone.

"Lok’tar Ogar!" could be heard as they rejoice the fall of the "bird".