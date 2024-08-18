They’re trying to modify us, something that God created!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr Judy Mikovits: Go back to God's diversity, because every signal in every person of color or otherwise will be translated to the nucleus as ONE! Whether you get too much or too little, it's ONE, and that's who's your mother and who's your grandmother. Your X chromosome and your mitochondria are inherited from your mom and your grandmom. It's Biblical. Go read it in Romans, and you'll see it. Our moms and our grandmoms. And who's your daddy is who's supposed to be your protector on this earth! Well, we know who their criminal daddy is, and it's not God!

General Michael Flynn: I can listen to Judy Mikovits, the Dr. Judy Mikovits all day long. That right there, that last 2, 3, 4 minutes, we got to make that go viral. People need to hear that unbelievably powerful and one thing that she said up front she talked about these people wanting to genetically modify God! That's such a profound statement. They're trying to genetically modify God. They're trying to do something to our bodies, to modify us something that God created. Right?

08/14/2024 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark

