David Skripac: A Global Empire is Emerging Catalyzed by COVID1984

David Skripac discusses how his father's escape from communist Yugoslavia, his work in the field for the Canadian Forces, and his research of history led him to a proper understanding of what's going on. He discusses the global empire that is emerging and how Covid-19 was used as a catalyst to erode our individual freedoms and erase national sovereignty. The digital gulag is the endgame. He doesn't believe Putin is against the globalist agenda and that BRICS is two sides of the same coin.
Websites
Moving Toward a Global Empire: Humanity Sentenced to a Unipolar Prison and a Digital Gulag https://www.globalresearch.ca/moving-toward-global-empire-humanity-sentenced-unipolar-prison-digital-gulag/5818824
Global Research author page https://www.globalresearch.ca/author/david-skripac
Vaccine Choice Canada interview https://www.bitchute.com/video/DpJZseiAfhRR
About David Skripac
David Skripac has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aerospace Engineering. He served as a Captain in the Canadian Forces for nine years. During his two tours of duty in the Air Force, he flew extensively in the former Yugoslavia as well as in Somalia, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)