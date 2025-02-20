INTERNET OF THINGS FAILURES

They want you to believe that their tech is all powerful and can never fail. This isn't true. Here Hope and Tivon tell a story about someone we know that is active in the military and is working on equipment that has been outfitted with the Internet of Things. Its a disaster. It has to do with airplanes crashing, servers catching on fire and a complete lack of tech support, not to mention national cybersecurity risks.





