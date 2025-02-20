INTERNET OF THINGS FAILURES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They want you to believe that their tech is all powerful and can never fail. This isn't true. Here Hope and Tivon tell a story about someone we know that is active in the military and is working on equipment that has been outfitted with the Internet of Things. Its a disaster. It has to do with airplanes crashing, servers catching on fire and a complete lack of tech support, not to mention national cybersecurity risks.
This is a clip from our recent presentation on AI Assimilation
View the entire presentation here:
https://rumble.com/v6i7uq4-ai-assimilation-to-the-mark-of-the-beast-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Blog post with slides and backup documentation:
https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/ai-assimilation-with-hope-and-tivon-of-ftwproject-com/ref/468/
