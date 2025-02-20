BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

INTERNET OF THINGS FAILURES
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
252 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 6 months ago

They want you to believe that their tech is all powerful and can never fail. This isn't true. Here Hope and Tivon tell a story about someone we know that is active in the military and is working on equipment that has been outfitted with the Internet of Things. Its a disaster. It has to do with airplanes crashing, servers catching on fire and a complete lack of tech support, not to mention national cybersecurity risks.


This is a clip from our recent presentation on AI Assimilation

View the entire presentation here:

https://rumble.com/v6i7uq4-ai-assimilation-to-the-mark-of-the-beast-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Blog post with slides and backup documentation:

https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/ai-assimilation-with-hope-and-tivon-of-ftwproject-com/ref/468/


Check out our EMF Protection Products Here:

https://ftwproject.com/ref/468

Keywords
hopegirlftwfixtheworld
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy