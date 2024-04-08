BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 8/4/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
0
28 views • 9 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: I don't really even want to talk about it but what is happening with Kamala Harris is fascinating, so we'll get into it. We'll touch on what's happening in Venezuela and try to see through the chaos. That Trump interview was so very entertaining that we gotta see some of it. also, I got some X Files all ready to go for you, and I got some Quickies on deck too. There are a few more Top Stories you can't afford to miss, and as usual fam, we'll wrap with the Fun Stuff.


Bill Barr and George H W Bush Set Up This Business...

https://thewashingtonstandard.com/bill-barr-george-h-w-bush-set-up-this-business-its-been-caught-trafficking-children-worldwide-with-help-of-church-us-government/


TV Networks Embrace Their Aging Audience https://www.wsj.com/business/media/tv-networks-embrace-their-aging-audience-with-a-new-mantra-age-doesnt-matter-63badbd1


US Government Trafficking Operation https://www.westernjournal.com/whistleblower-us-government-become-middleman-multi-billion-dollar-child-trafficking-operation/


Trump Just Destroyed This Rude Anchor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V13lgKL8xGAVenezuelan election

https://x.com/BTnewsroom/status/1818429996932739455


Did Sam Altman's Basic Income Experiment Succeed Or Fail?

https://www.scottsantens.com/did-sam-altman-basic-income-experiment-succeed-or-fail-ubi/


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

Keywords
trumpcomedyrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharrisangels
