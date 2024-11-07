Bases 147 Part 5 - SSP Bill Teising Intros Susan Long & Amaria Sweet

The Secret Space Progranm witnesses keep on coming. Billy Teising is an extremely high voltage engineer, and has brought the science application of the "Bubble Tech" into the modern era, from the early Rief technology. This Bubble Tech was explained and a version made on camera in Bases 78.

This Bases 78 2024 Update explains how the beneficial effects help SSP witnesses. Bill introduces two more witnesses, Susan Long on the this zoom, and also Amaria Sweet. These are fighting, strong women involved in the interdimensional complex time "lines" in SSP.

