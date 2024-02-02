Bazed Lit Analyzer on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 01 February 2024

On today's show, ultramodern cognoscente of literary works and photoplays Bazed Lit. Analyzer talks about the lack of talent and originality in mainstream movies, gives his thoughts about Artificial Intelligence, comments on the possibility of a new civil war and shares some of his observations about the films LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND, DUNE, NO TIME TO DIE (James Bond) and more.





GUEST OVERVIEW: Bazed Lit. Analyzer is considered one of the most preeminent analysts of literature you will find creating fresh and inspired content on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BAZEDLITANALYZER