US launches airstrikes on CERAMICS factory in Yemen’s Sana'a Governorate – Ansar Allah Health Ministry
US bombs Yemen AGAIN
5 killed, 13 injured
Flames engulf the ruins of buildings as firefighters battle the blaze
Five people were killed and 13 injured in US airstrikes targeting the Al-Sawari ceramics factory in the Bani Matar District of Sana'a Governorate, central Yemen, according to the Ministry of Health under the Ansar Allah government.
The following was announced today prior to this video:
💥 Houthis shoot down 19th US MQ-9 drone
Over the past two weeks, Ansar Allah has downed four American drones, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
The latest MQ-9 Reaper was reportedly shot down with a domestically made surface-to-air missile in Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate.
According to official sources, the average unit cost of an MQ-9 Reaper drone is approximately $56.5 million.