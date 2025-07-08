Summer 2025 still no Epstein client list

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
Summer 2025.
Another year has passed, and the client list still hasn’t been released.
The headlines move on, the world scrolls down — but some truths remain buried on purpose.
This instrumental track was made to reflect that uneasy silence. The kind of silence that only exists when powerful people are being protected.
Music can’t change the system. But it can remind us that something is deeply wrong.
Some questions were never answered.
Some names were never spoken.
And the longer we wait, the more obvious the cover-up becomes.
Website: http://pacsteam.org
