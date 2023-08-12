BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AARON SIRI’S DEBATE WITH PAUL OFFIT
High Hopes
3282 followers
43 views • 08/12/2023

Del BigTree at the HighWire


August 11, 2023


Dr. Jim Meehan guest hosts The Highwire this week and is joined by ICAN lead attorney, Aaron Siri, to share his side of his twitter debate with vaccine creator, Paul Offit, cornering him over his false statement that all vaccines are tested under placebo controlled trials. Hear about the 17 tweet smackdown of facts and how these trials are specifically designed to test efficacy and not safety.


#AaronSiri #PaulOffit #PeterHotez #RFKJr


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36mzmt-aaron-siris-debate-with-paul-offit.html

debatetwitterdel bigtreehighwireicanpaul offitrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrattorneypeter hotezaaron sirivaccine creatorplacebo controlled trials
