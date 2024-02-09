NEW SHOW - Cosmic Symphony of The Liberation Era- With Hostess Morven Bryce 8TH FEB 2024

In this show, We are birthing, claiming and bringing forth our highly individualised sovereign soul voices and inner knowings with ever more intensity as We navigate complete structural and system meltdown occurring upon Earth.

It’s not a moment too soon is it- rehearsal time is over, and now WE are appearing from our waiting in the wings positions!

* What is going on-according to our Own individualised Soul-translations of reality?

* What are WE doing here on Earth - and what do WE want to happen now?

* Why the actual hell are WE paying for board and lodgings upon this planet when we have been subjected to all manner of genocidal goings-on for EONS?

* Has anyone EVER asked OUR permission to run this planet the way it is currently set up?

* How dare these “overlords” treat Humanity the way they have?

* Can We reveal ourselves with deepest Soul longings and Hearts’ desirings in transparency and intimacy about what WE NEED and insist upon, for a FULL FAT FREEDOM for planet and Humanity?

* Can We remain embodied AS SELF 24/7 - even if few are hearing us, understanding us or even wanting to listen to us?!!

* Can We navigate this time via Soul’s felt-sense, instinct, inner knowings (and unknowings) self-decidings and choosings?

* Can We live our SACRED NO to the malevolence no matter what?

* Can WE have fun liberating this existence, despite encountering energies of fear, grief, pain and overwhelm?

* Can we obey Own Soul and Inner Music, rather than being dictated to and ordered around by agents and agencies that do not know our names?

* How on Earth are Souls of incredible benevolence and utter innocence being blamed for “everything under the sun” since birth??

*Perhaps the malevolence NEEDS us to CEASE obeying their commands too..after all, don’t they deserve to be liberated too from their “ KON-TROLL-ER ROLES”

* Let us share too on the agony of communicating our reality and truth to our kids or loved ones that seem to slumbering into eternity!



https://youtu.be/B5zDCaeU-pY?si=iFOw_rNOaMT7MXWe







