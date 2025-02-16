How the AI Works in Carmageddon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you thought the AI in this old 1999 game was crude or basic, think again! The AI in Carmageddon shows an uncanny grasp of the player's intentions, can make predictions and shows true creativity in planning out clever stunts. This video explores how the artificial intelligence in the game works and gives several examples of how the game shows diabolically devious intelligence!