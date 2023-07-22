Spiritual Protection for the Crisis | Amazing Discoveries | Part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you have the spiritual protection you need to stand in the final crisis? Are you excited and eager for Christ to return? If not, why not? We are warned that there will be false prophets, false revivals, and that Satan will even impersonate Christ. What are the spiritual weapons you need to help you discern between what’s real and Satan’s counterfeits?
In this episode, Pastor Pavel Goia shares stories about real people and their encounters with Satan’s deceptions. Learn 4 strategies to secure your spiritual protection. Find out what you must do to prepare for the final crisis.
