Spiritual Protection for the Crisis | Amazing Discoveries | Part 4

Do you have the spiritual protection you need to stand in the final crisis? Are you excited and eager for Christ to return? If not, why not? We are warned that there will be false prophets, false revivals, and that Satan will even impersonate Christ. What are the spiritual weapons you need to help you discern between what’s real and Satan’s counterfeits? In this episode, Pastor Pavel Goia shares stories about real people and their encounters with Satan’s deceptions. Learn 4 strategies to secure your spiritual protection. Find out what you must do to prepare for the final crisis. New How To Country Channel Link: / @howtocountry5591 New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link:: / @truthmatters-sho... Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org Join Us at Our Next Event! https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/ Telegram: https://t.me/ADTVOfficial

