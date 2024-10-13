PERFECT ONLINE FANTASY GIRLFRIEND!

In this episode, I explore listener questions on personal and societal challenges, covering topics like emotional struggles, online relationships, and the impact of social media on parenting. I provide philosophical insights on approaching these complex issues, emphasizing the importance of seeking therapy for emotional well-being. I discuss the dynamics of online relationships, the influence of societal norms on loneliness, and the role of absent fathers in children's emotional development. The episode underscores the significance of genuine human connections over material possessions in fostering emotional fulfillment and healthy relationships.





