Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 12, 2025 – Trump to FEDERALIZE D.C. and may deploy forces to BLUE CITIES

- Trump-Putin Meeting and Historical Context (0:10)

- Trump's Negotiation Challenges (5:04)

- Zelensky's Stance and European Leaders' Support for War (9:03)

- False Flag Operations and Government Staged Massacres (11:09)

- Trump's Economic Policies and Microchip Sales to China (17:54)

- Trump's Takeover of DC and National Guard Deployment (29:37)

- Luke Rudowsky Interview and Polish Politics (36:12)

- Trump-Putin Meeting and Geopolitical Implications (49:18)

- Gold Revaluation and Financial Strategies (54:35)

- Operation Warp Speed and Population Reduction (1:11:31)

- Verifying and Trusting Numbers (1:20:52)

- Historical Context and Gold Valuation (1:26:14)

- Physical Gold and Silver Ownership (1:27:51)

- Practical Solutions for Gold and Silver Ownership (1:29:22)

- Legal and Practical Storage Methods (1:39:59)

- Commodities and Supply Chain Disruptions (1:57:50)

- Preparing for Potential Crises (2:11:20)

- Resources and Affiliates (2:14:32)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/