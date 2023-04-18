New World Order in disarray as Russia and China sure up more support

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking News: NEW WORLD ORDER IN DISARRAY: US losing further ground as South America looks to Great Eurasian Partnership.
- Lula upsets the US as Russian, Lavlov flies to Brazil to meeting.
- Macron appears to be loyal to China in latest speech
- G7 ministers look foolish on Japanese fast train
- Sudanese commentary
News, analysis, discussion to help you see all the moves and countermoves.