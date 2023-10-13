BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Snack Sized Dr. Makis' Guide to Future Pandemics
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
62 views • 10/13/2023

Short version of the Dr. Makis' Guide to Future Pandemics. Edited to give you a short version of the meat of our conversation from Oct 5, 2023.
Dr. Makis helps people to not get freaked out when the propaganda starts to flow from all the media liars. He gives solid information in the full length video if you want to hear how most of the things that you used to stay healthy are still very relevant for any of the future hoaxes that are sure to come up.
Ultimately, he advises not to get any of the mRNA bioweapons and keep your cool. They are counting on people to get very scared and then you stop using your common sense.

https://x.com/MakisMD?s=20

https://rumble.com/v3na3bz-dont-panic-get-dr.-makis-guide-to-future-pandemics.html

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises/clade-x-tabletop-exercise

healthresearchmaskvaccinepropagandacurepandemicdoctorvirusguidelockdownantibodynipahmakis
