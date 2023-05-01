Those who took money from the CCP and did dirty work for the CCP in the DOJ and the White House did not spend a day in prison, while Miles Guo and Yvette Wang were imprisoned

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fnrr7e636
那些拿了中共的钱、在司法部和白宫替中共干肮脏勾当的人没在监狱待一天，而完全无罪的郭文贵先生和王雁平女士却被关押。
Those who took money from the CCP and did dirty work for the CCP in the DOJ and the White House did not spend a day in prison, while Miles Guo and Yvettr Wang, who were completely innocent, were imprisoned.
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp