Is Artificial Intelligence a Threat to Our Constitutional Rights? | Keynote Speech at SCARW Luncheon

Yesterday I was the keynote speaker at the Southern California Area Republican Women’s luncheon in Laguna Hills, CA. They asked me to speak about artificial intelligence and whether this new technology is a threat to our Constitutional Rights. Hint: Yes, it is.





If you are in Southern California and are a woman (biological women only, please), I highly encourage you to join the Southern California Area Republican Women’s (SCARW). For more information go to https://scarw.org.





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.





The Evangelical Church was the last stand against the tyranny we face today… and the enemy knows this, which is why they infiltrated and hijacked the movement, rendering it largely useless. In the book Church & State authors like Pastor Greg Locke, Dr Michael Brown, Denise McAllister and Jeff Dornik break down exactly how the Left was able to use the Church to conquer America. Order your copy today! https://jeffdornik.com/store





Are you looking for a natural and holistic approach to protect yourself from COVID-19, without relying on Big Pharma? Consider Z-Stack, a carefully curated combination of supplements known for their immune-boosting properties. Z-Stack offers a science-backed alternative to traditional pharmaceutical solutions, harnessing the power of vitamins C, D3, zinc, and quercetin to strengthen your immune system. By choosing Z-Stack, you can take control of your health while minimizing your dependence on Big Pharma. Protect yourself the natural way with Z-Stack and prioritize your well-being. Use discount code JEFF5 when you order at https://jeffdornik.com/zstack.





Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.