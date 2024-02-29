BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1407: Progeny’s Problem, Victory Over Venom & Immigration Integration ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
13 views • 02/29/2024

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v4gctw0-sn1407.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/03/01/sn1407-progeny-s-problem-victory-over-venom-immigration-integration/]


You know, just last week we were talking about cannibalism in the show. This week, we’re talking about birthing anchor babies, growing humans and pod people. If the information wasn’t real, I’d be a little disturbed about what these growing trends mean. The gaslighting continues as we shift gears on this monthly closing transmission.


We’re back this week trying to make it all make sense as we’re hit with even more technical glitches and a torrent of confirmations. Churches in America are being attacked at a skyrocketing rate that no ones talking about, to the point where we even feature a gun fire exchange on the show this week. Some may say that this is the spiritual war manifesting itself.


Speaking of warfare, the creeping kinetic stage is being set as more illegals flood the country. We’re seeing an increase in overall crime escalate, specifically car crashes as we welcome our new neighbors. That statistic is a microcosm of everything else, and we’re only getting started. As we’re welcoming our replacements, just remember this, the 2nd American revolution won’t be televised.


Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce

Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3

Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/

Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO

Discord: https://discord.gg/BS9z8gJh

Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
