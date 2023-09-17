💉🧬🐍 COVID 19 - Corruption, meurtres, génocide - Raphaël Cohen [RAPPEL]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Raphaël Cohen - DIVULGATIONS FRACASSANTES
Raphael COHEN, directeur juridique du Collectif anti corruption CSAPE nous expose la plainte déposée à La Cour Internationale, pour génocide et crime contre l’humanité.
https://www.csape.international/
RAPHAÄL COHEN EXPOSE LA CORRUPTION ET LE GÉNOCIDE ORCHESTRÉS AU MOYEN DE LA « CRISE COVID »
L'origine du virus N.C.O.V.19 à travers la corruption de l'État français au service de puissances étrangères, pour la plus grande expérimentation criminelle sur l'espèce humaine depuis "l'holocauste".
