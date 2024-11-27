What advantages do Christians have under the new covenant? | Alexander (English - Malayalam)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What advantages do Christians have under the new covenant?
Supernatural Life in Christ Seminar, Kerala
Prophetic Time | 25 November 2024 | Alexander | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
പുതിയ ഉടമ്പടിയ്ക്ക് കീഴിൽ ക്രിസ്ത്യാനിയുടെ നേട്ടങ്ങൾ എന്ത് ?
സൂപ്പർനാച്ചുറൽ ലൈഫ് ഇൻ ക്രൈസ്റ്റ് സെമിനാർ, കേരള
വചന സമയം | 25 നവംബർ 2024 | അലക്സാണ്ടർ | ബരാഖാ പ്രൊഫറ്റിക് മിനിസ്ട്രീസ്
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
https://youtube.com/live/riVL9viZpCg
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtube.com/live/W_tw2BHiclQ
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtube.com/live/80RRUhGP13I
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtube.com/live/58dv0eCt1F4
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/8ddfxnKDzdg
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us
+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290
(or) Send your prayer requests to the link
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ways to Give
UPI : berachpro@icici
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit