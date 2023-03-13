Bill O’Reilly THIS Jan 6th prisoner could be released TODAY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
March 12, 2023
Bill O’Reilly joins Glenn to detail some of the ‘stunning’ revelations from the previously unseen January 6th footage that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson aired last week. Some of that footage could even exonerate at least one Jan 6th prisoner TODAY. In this clip, O’Reilly explains why. Plus, he and Glenn discuss the January 6th committee’s ‘petty’ tactics used against Josh Hawley and when we should expect to know the FULL truth of what happened that day…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPpsCOvwcp0