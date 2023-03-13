Bill O’Reilly THIS Jan 6th prisoner could be released TODAY

Glenn Beck





March 12, 2023





Bill O’Reilly joins Glenn to detail some of the ‘stunning’ revelations from the previously unseen January 6th footage that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson aired last week. Some of that footage could even exonerate at least one Jan 6th prisoner TODAY. In this clip, O’Reilly explains why. Plus, he and Glenn discuss the January 6th committee’s ‘petty’ tactics used against Josh Hawley and when we should expect to know the FULL truth of what happened that day…





