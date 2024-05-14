BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Beyond the Promise of Science Fiction - ALREADY? GPT4o (Claude Opus, Gemini...)
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
259 followers
93 views • 12 months ago

I've been monitoring the astoundingly rapid progress being made in the AI and robotics spaces. At the core of this video is a presentation that Open AI just published, called, Introducing GPT-4o. It's amazing, yet this Large Language Model is not without serious competition, like when the technology is applied to humanoid robotics. That presentation is included in its entirety, but we lead up to it with a collection of clips from some science fiction classics that you should find interesting for comparison. I think you'll want to stick around for the final clip, from the original Star Trek series!


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SciFiRealityGPT4o.mp4


Resources Referenced in this video:


Introducing GPT-4o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQacCB9tDaw


2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) - I'm Sorry, Dave Scene (3/6) | Movieclips

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wy4EfdnMZ5g


Meet Robby The Robot | Forbidden Planet (1956) HD

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snLleErh-i8


The Jetsons | Episode 1 | ROSEY!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIWHl0cfQuc


MeTV Presents the Best of Robot from Lost in Space

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LX6F2LbD7Qk


Star Trek Voice First Computer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZXugicgn6U


Great Moments in Star Trek History - Hello, Computer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpWhugUmV5U


Happy Pi Day Mr. Spock! 3.14.15 9:26:53

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGhjm2pApTs


Introducing Amazon Echo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmhcPKKt7gw


Star Trek -- Kirk Is Relegated by a Computer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ET0v8QxIK0


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

roboticsaigeminiclaudechatpt
