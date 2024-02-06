BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Who is the man running AGAINST Vladmir Putin_ Is he NUTS_ Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
98 followers
29 views • 02/06/2024

Mirrored Content  

Who is the man who dares to run against Vladimir Putin for President of Russia? Boris Nadezhdin is raising signatures to make a run for the presidency. That means our Western media will love him automatically. They are calling him the anti-war candidate. Is this a media darling in the making or do the Russian people really love him? Redacted correspondent Mike Jones joins us from Russia to discuss.

Keywords
vladimir putinrussiaelectionsanti-warboris nadezhdin
