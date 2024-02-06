Who is the man running AGAINST Vladmir Putin_ Is he NUTS_ Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Who is the man who dares to run against Vladimir Putin for President of Russia? Boris Nadezhdin is raising signatures to make a run for the presidency. That means our Western media will love him automatically. They are calling him the anti-war candidate. Is this a media darling in the making or do the Russian people really love him? Redacted correspondent Mike Jones joins us from Russia to discuss.