Quo Vadis





Feb 5, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 3, 2024











Dear children, the road to holiness is full of obstacles, but do not retreat.





My Son Jesus is your Great Friend and He will always be with you.





Trust in Him who sees the hidden and knows you by name.





I ask you to be men and women of prayer.





Humanity is ill and needs to be healed.





Repent and seek the Mercy of My Jesus in the Sacrament of Confession.





You are important for the realisation of My Plans.





Be you docile to My Call and you will be great in faith.





You live in a time that is worse than the time of the Flood and the time has come for your return to the Lord.





You will still have many years of hard trials, but those who remain faithful will be saved.





You are walking towards a future of great confusion in the House of God.





False doctrines will spread and contaminate many of My poor children.





Do not forget: The bread of the enemy is only bread; Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity only in the Eucharist.





The truth of My Jesus is in the Catholic Church.





This is a non-negotiable truth. This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave the following similar message to Pedro Regis on January 28, 2023:





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.





You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you. Listen to me.





Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.





Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious.





Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus awaits you with open arms.





Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.





Courage!





Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2v0cNrsiySo