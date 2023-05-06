Biden Is Gonna Finish The NWO Job

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Obama Administration consolidated the weaponization of destroying the middle class in America. Now Joe Biden is attacking the middle class from all sides. Creating the perfect petri dish of economic collapse to usher in a digital currency that will reduce the population to serfs under technocratic totalitarianism.