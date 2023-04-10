© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseOfNFSC】Brother GuiWu interviewed by Nicole in front of the NFSC’s base mansion that Mr. Miles Guo prepared for our fellow fighters: This manor is huge and grand and like a Xanadu. As Nicole said, we came here on Easter Sunday with a special meaning: The recent serious test further demonstrates the strength and bravery of our NFSC people.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】鬼五大哥在郭文贵先生为我们战友们准备的新中国联邦基地豪宅前接受妮可采访：这座庄园宏伟壮观，宛如世外桃源。 正如妮可所说，我们在复活节星期天来到这里，有着特殊的意义：最近的严峻考验进一步展现了我们新中国联邦人的力量和勇气。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平