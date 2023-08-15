The Alien Control System Monitors Targeted Individuals: We are persecuted Light-Souls in Exile

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources: Pleiadian Healer "5D Ascension Trap, Angels, Retrieving Your DNA, Targeted Individuals & More!"https://odysee.com/@pleiadianhealer:6/5d-ascension-trap,-angels,-retrieving:a
Pleiadian Healer "Youtube Live: Lionsgate Deception, Targeted Individuals, Angels, Inner Self & More!"
https://odysee.com/@pleiadianhealer:6/youtube-live-lionsgate-deception,:b
Sergeant Schultz "Light-Souls are being Hunted: "Earth is a dangerous Place". With Lauda Leon and Eve Lorgen"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3y6gYnq5HTw
Rich2150x "Are You a Targeted Individual"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpK1o7OUEZQ
Anmarie Uber "Are you a clone or cyborg? Harvest, selling souls. Delving deeper into our reality"
https://odysee.com/@AnmarieUber:1/are-you-a-clone-or-cyborg-harvest,:1
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Truman Cash ebooks:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b