X22 REPORT Ep. 3052b-Conspiracy No More, The Evidence Is Clear, [DS] Advocated The Overthrow Of The US Government

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3052b- April 23, 2023
Conspiracy No More, The Evidence Is Clear, [DS] Advocated The Overthrow Of The US Government
The [DS] is now caught in a crime of all crimes, they advocated the overthrow of the US government. The truth is coming out and the evidence is building. Soon the evidence will point to [HRC] and [BO]. Its time to for the [DS] to give back the diamonds. The election fraud is being exposed and the people are learning that this was a coordinated effort to overthrow the government and the one of the main weapons was the plandemic.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
