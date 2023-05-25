Honoring The Life of Dr. Rashid Buttar - Special guests Dr. Bryan Ardis. This video is a tribute to Dr Rashid Buttar.

Robert Scott Bell interviews Dr Bryan Ardis as they discuss the vital information regarding Dr Buttars death and how we can protect ourselves from venom poisoning. Dr Ardis shares some important protocols to follow if you think you are risk of heart attack and or venom poisoning after taking the Jabs.



4 things that will stop the snake venom killing you from the jabs or from shedding.

All of these will stop the venom from being toxic to your body and will destroy blood clots.

1, Glutathione

2, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)

3, Vitamin C

4, EDTA

(also see Licorice root. The ultimate solution to venom based blood clots)

Important

Magnesium is required in the body for mRNA vaccines to “cut” the cell so that the venom can enter the cell.

If you have symptoms of the COVID shot venom, stop taking magnesium for at least 3 months and this will denature the venoms. At the same time start the detoxing protocols.

*Glyphosate will deplete Copper and Zinc from your cells and send it to your blood, and it moves Magnesium into the cells and out of the blood.

This exactly what venoms do. Glyphosate is full of venom.