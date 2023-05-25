BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Honoring The Life of Dr. Rashid Buttar - Special guests Dr. Bryan Ardis. This video is a tribute to Dr Rashid Buttar.
FreedomNews
FreedomNews
378 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1057 views • 05/25/2023

Robert Scott Bell interviews Dr Bryan Ardis as they discuss the vital information regarding Dr Buttars death and how we can protect ourselves from venom poisoning. Dr Ardis shares some important protocols to follow if you think you are risk of heart attack and or venom poisoning after taking the Jabs.

4 things that will stop the snake venom killing you from the jabs or from shedding.

All of these will stop the venom from being toxic to your body and will destroy blood clots.

1, Glutathione

2, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)

3, Vitamin C

4, EDTA

(also see Licorice root. The ultimate solution to venom based blood clots)

Important

Magnesium is required in the body for mRNA vaccines to “cut” the cell so that the venom can enter the cell.

If you have symptoms of the COVID shot venom, stop taking magnesium for at least 3 months and this will denature the venoms. At the same time start the detoxing protocols.

*Glyphosate will deplete Copper and Zinc from your cells and send it to your blood, and it moves Magnesium into the cells and out of the blood.
This exactly what venoms do. Glyphosate is full of venom.

Keywords
truthwarningfactsrashid buttarpoisoningvenomcovid 19coviddr buttarsnake venomdr bryam ardis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy