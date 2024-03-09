BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How China Is Controlling Hollywood: The Sentinel Report w/ Alex Newman
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
96 views • 03/09/2024

How China Is Controlling Hollywood: NTD's Tiffany Meier & Alex Newman

In this episode of The Sentinel Report, Alex Newman covers the latest and hottest news stories and sits down with two terrific guests: attorney Don Grande to discuss "The Great Taking" and CDBCs, and renowned journalist Tiffany Meier to talk about her new documentary with The EPOCH Times, "Hollywood Takeover."


Speaking to the Chinese Communist Party's influence, Meier said, "Since 'Red Dawn' 2, that came out in 2012, no major studio has a villain as China. Think about how that starts impacting our perception of this country that most people call our adversary."


Through the CCP's control of Hollywood, the communist regime has been able to direct American culture, conversation, and ultimately, politics. Americans must wake up to this reality and fight back immediately.


https://rumble.com/v4hol4c-how-china-is-controlling-hollywood-ntds-tiffany-meier-and-alex-newman.html

Keywords
alex newmanntdthe sentinel reportchina controls hollywood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy