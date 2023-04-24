THEY LIED: Critical Insights on the Hunter Biden Laptop Investigations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Buck Sexton & Charlie Kirk shed more light on the censorship industrial complex machine machine with specific points about how they swung the election.
Poll after poll shows Hunter Biden laptop story would have been decisive in the 2020 election. The intelligence mafia had to make sure Trump didn't win again. @bucksexton and @RealCharlieKirk with CRITICAL insight here.
"Election interference," anyone?
#Election2020
https://rumble.com/v2jqgd4-they-lied-hunter-bidens-laptop.html