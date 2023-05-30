The War in Ukraine is a Reaction to the Expansion of NATO – Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NO NATO!
The war in Ukraine is a reaction to the expansion of NATO" – Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili.
- Why, in your opinion, did Russia launch an invasion of Ukraine in 2022?
- I think everyone knows the reason.
"I'm not sure I know. What do you think?
- I think that you and the audience know well. One of the main reasons was NATO, the expansion of NATO, right? And many other reasons.
- Do you think that the expansion of NATO provoked the war?
- I don't want to speculate, I don't want to quote the statements of the Russian government. But one of the reasons was Ukraine's desire to become a member of NATO. Therefore, we see the consequences.